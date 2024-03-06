By deploying 'heavy force' in Delhi, Centre has accepted farmers' stir is countrywide: Farmer leader

"By deploying heavy force in Delhi, the government has accepted this agitation is now countrywide and not limited to Punjab and Haryana," Pandher told reporters at the Shambhu border protest site near Ambala on the Punjab-Haryana border.

Farmer leaders Sarwan Singh Pandher and Jagjit Singh Dallewal had on Sunday given a call to the farmers across the nation to reach Delhi on March 6 for a protest while they had also given a four-hour 'rail roko' countrywide call for March 10 in support of their various demands.