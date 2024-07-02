Car driven in rash manner in Patiala hits few people, video goes viral

"We received information that a Haryana registration number car was being driven in a rash and negligent manner. It hit some people who tried to stop it. According to the information we received, the vehicle had caused accidents at a few spots," a police official told reporters in Patiala.

He said the investigations were on and it could not be immediately said whether the youths were drunk.

Their identities are being verified, the police official said in response to a query.

No casualties or major injuries were reported as the car hit few people, police said.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Simran, said that he along with some others also shot the video as they chased the car on their two-wheeler.

"The car driver was driving rashly. I also warned many people to rush for cover as the vehicle was hitting anything which came in its way," he said.

The car hit a two-wheeler at a traffic signal and approached a bridge from the wrong side as the driver kept accelerating instead of stopping, eyewitnesses said.

The car hit a pillar and finally came to a stop after which an angry mob gathered at the site and handed the youths to the police. However, one youth fled before he could be caught.