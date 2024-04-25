Centre grants 'Y' category security cover to 3 Punjab politicians who recently quit Congress

New Delhi: Three former leaders of Punjab Congress, who recently quit the party, have been provided a VIP security cover of armed paramilitary commandos by the Union government, official sources said on Thursday.

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, his mother Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary and Tejinder Singh Bittu have been given a 'Y' category security cover owing to threats ascertained to them by central intelligence agencies, they said. Karamjit Kaur and Bittu have recently joined the BJP.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been directed by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to provide the security cover, the sources said.