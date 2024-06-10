CISF constable might have been angry over Kangana's previous remarks, says Punjab CM

It was the Punjab chief minister's first reaction to CISF woman constable Kulwinder Kaur allegedly slapping Kangana at the Chandigarh airport last week.

Kaur was apparently upset with Kangana's stance on the farmers' protests.

Replying to a question on the slapping incident, Mann said, "Look, that was anger. She (Kangana) had earlier spoken like this.

"Somewhere, there was anger in the heart of that woman (CISF constable). It (incident) should not have happened like this," the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

In an obvious reference to Kangana, Mann said whether one is a film actor or an MP, it is wrong to say that entire Punjab is a terrorist state and there is terrorism in the state.

He recalled the contribution of Punjab in the country's freedom struggle and also said it feeds the nation.

"On every issue, you say that they are terrorists and separatists. If farmers hold protests, they are called terrorists. It is wrong," said Mann.