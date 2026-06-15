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Homeindiapunjab

Class 12 boy rapes minor girl in Punjab, records video, then uses it to blackmail her

The accused allegedly often met the girl near the academy and also asked her for money.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 09:23 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 09:23 IST
India NewsCrimerapeBlackmail

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