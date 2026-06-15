Class 12 boy rapes minor girl in Punjab, records video, then uses it to blackmail her

<p>Hoshiarpur: A minor boy has been apprehended by the police here for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl, recording her obscene video, and using it to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/blackmail">blackmail</a> her, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The suspect was apprehended following a complaint filed by the survivor's mother on Sunday, the police said.</p>.<p>The accused, who was senior to the class 11 girl at a private academy, had sent her a friend request on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/snapchat">Snapchat</a> on October 23 last year, following which they started communicating.</p>.<p>The accused allegedly often met the girl near the academy and also asked her for money.</p>.Woman drugged, raped by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.<p>On December 15 last year, the accused allegedly took the girl on his motorcycle to a house, claiming it belonged to his grandmother, where he allegedly raped her.</p>.<p>He allegedly also recorded an objectionable video of the girl and threatened to make it viral if she disclosed the matter to anyone.</p>.<p>The girl recently told her mother about the ordeal following which a complaint was registered.</p>