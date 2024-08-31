Day after declared guilty of religious misconduct, Sukhbir Badal appears before Akal Takht

In his letter submitted to the Akal Takht secretariat on Saturday, Badal wrote, "Being a humble Sikh of Guru, I accept the edict and bow my head humbly. Following the edict issued by the Akal Takht, I being a humble servant came to the Akal Takht and tender an apology with folded hands." His former cabinet colleagues who also submitted their clarifications stated that they agreed with the clarification given by Badal, hence they all were equally accountable for "mistakes" committed during the erstwhile SAD government.