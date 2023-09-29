Earphones, rakhis and screws among 100 items removed from patient's stomach in Punjab

Earphones, lockets, screws and rakhis were among the many things doctors found while operating on a 40-year-old man in a hospital in Punjab’s Moga.
After complaining of nausea for more than two days, Kuldeep Singh was brought to the Medicity Hospital in Moga with high fever and stomachache. Doctors decided to perform an X-ray scan on his stomach to identify the source of his pain because his stomach pain did not go away. The results of the scans revealed shocking details.
Earphones, washers, nuts, bolts, wires, rakhis, lockets, buttons, wrappers, hairclips, a zipper tag, a marble, and a safety pin were among the almost one hundred things that were removed from his stomach after a 3-hour long surgery.
“On carrying out an X-ray, we found lockets, chain, nuts, bolts, earphones and many other objects inside the stomach. We then decided to operate on him,” said Ajmer Singh Kalra, director of the hospital while speaking to the local media.
“Pica is an eating disorder in which a person eats things not usually considered food. Since he had eaten sharp objects, his stomach had severe wounds. Even though the surgery was carried out successfully, he is still on a ventilator and is critical. The items were inside his stomach for a long time and have caused other health issues, ” said Ajmer Singh.
Ajmer Singh added that his family members informed that he often used to complain of stomach ache but they never came to know that he was swallowing all these objects.
The doctor said the patient had been experiencing stomach pain for two years. He was admitted after experiencing symptoms like fever and vomiting apart from the stomach ache.
The man reportedly consumed the various objects while being agitated and afflicted with a mental illness, according to his family.