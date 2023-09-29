Earphones, rakhis and screws among 100 items removed from patient's stomach in Punjab

Earphones, lockets, screws and rakhis were among the many things doctors found while operating on a 40-year-old man in a hospital in Punjab’s Moga.

After complaining of nausea for more than two days, Kuldeep Singh was brought to the Medicity Hospital in Moga with high fever and stomachache. Doctors decided to perform an X-ray scan on his stomach to identify the source of his pain because his stomach pain did not go away. The results of the scans revealed shocking details.



Earphones, washers, nuts, bolts, wires, rakhis, lockets, buttons, wrappers, hairclips, a zipper tag, a marble, and a safety pin were among the almost one hundred things that were removed from his stomach after a 3-hour long surgery.