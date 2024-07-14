Drone carrying three pistols from Pakistan intercepted in Punjab's Fazilka

Chandigarh: The BSF intercepted a drone coming from the Pakistani side and seized a packet with three pistols that it was carrying near the international border in Punjab's Fazilka district on Saturday, a BSF official said.

"After noticing the drone, which was coming from the Pakistani side, the Border Security Force personnel opened fire at it. Later during an extensive search operation, the BSF recovered a China-made drone along with the packet," said the official.

Three pistols and seven magazines were found in the parcel, said the BSF official.