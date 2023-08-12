Home
Homeindiapunjab

Drug smuggler killed in encounter with police in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint between Patti and Kairon villages but the car occupant, Jora Singh, sped away, officials said.
Last Updated 12 August 2023, 15:01 IST

An alleged drug smuggler was killed in an encounter with police near Kairon village in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, police intercepted a vehicle at a checkpoint between Patti and Kairon villages but the car occupant, Jora Singh, sped away, they said.

He also opened fire at a police team which retaliated, leading to Singh’s death, police said.

Police sources said they had specific information that some people were smuggling heroin from Pakistan. So, a heavy police force was deployed at the checkpoint to nab them. Singh was a resident of Kot Ise Khan in Moga district.

(Published 12 August 2023, 15:01 IST)
India NewsPunjabCrimePunjab police

