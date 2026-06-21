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Drugs must be rooted out from Punjab, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin on International Yoga day

He asked youth to stay away from drugs, stressing that this 'curse' has to be rooted out.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 05:27 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 05:27 IST
India NewsBJPPunjabInternational Yoga Daynitin nabin

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