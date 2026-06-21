Drugs must be rooted out from Punjab, says BJP chief Nitin Nabin on International Yoga day

<p>Chandigarh: Appealing to youth to make yoga part of their daily lives, BJP president <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nitin-nabin">Nitin Nabin</a> on Sunday also expressed concern over the drug menace in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/punjab">Punjab</a>, stressing that this "curse" must be rooted out.</p><p>Nabin was speaking to reporters after attending an event to mark the 12th International Day of Yoga in Punjab's Phagwara, organised by Lovely Professional University.</p><p>Nabin said he feels fortunate to be in Punjab.</p><p>He asked youth to stay away from drugs, stressing that this "curse" has to be rooted out.</p>.'Yoga an expression of human spirit': PM Modi congratulates citizens on 12th International Yoga Day.<p>"I have asked youths of Punjab… if we have to celebrate the International Yoga Day in a real sense, then make it part of their daily lives, and the scourge of drugs has to be eliminated, Nabin said.</p><p>He emphaised that Punjab has made its identity on the basis of hard work and sacrifices.</p><p>Earlier, Nabin performed yoga at the event.</p><p>He said yoga is an invaluable gift given to the world by Indian sages, which paved the way for spiritual peace, along with balance of body and mind.</p><p>Nabin is on a three-day visit to Punjab until Monday. It is his first visit to the state after assuming the charge of the party's top position.</p><p>After arriving here, he visited Amritsar on Saturday and paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, invoking Maharaja Ranjit Singh and vowing to build a Punjab of the Sikh emperor's dreams.</p><p>He also held a discussion with party leaders on the current political situation and further strengthening the party at the grassroots level as it aims to form the "double-engine government" in Punjab during the 2027 assembly polls.</p>