ED arrests Congress leader & Punjab ex-minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in tender 'scam'

Jalandhar: The ED on Thursday arrested former Punjab minister and Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in a tender "scam" linked money-laundering case, officials said.

Ashu (53) was taken into custody after questioning at the zonal office of the federal agency here.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had raided the premises of Ashu, Raman Balasubramanium, a former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust, and some others in August 2023.