ED attaches Rs 35 crore assets of company linked to Punjab AAP MLA

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached a property worth Rs 35.10 crore of a company, in which Punjab AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjan Majra was a director, as part of a probe linked to an alleged bank loan fraud.

The asset, located in Malerkotla, belongs to Tara Corporation Limited and a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been issued to attach it, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said in a statement.

"The loan amount had been diverted to various bogus firms from Tara Corporation Limited and thereafter diverted and integrated into Tara Health Food Limited and another sister concern-- Tara Sales Limited," the ED said.