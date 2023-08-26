ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against ex-Punjab Congress minister in money laundering probe

Besides the premises of the former minister, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also conducted searches at those of Raman Balasubramanium, a former chairman of the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), and some others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Bharat Bhushan Ashu, a former minister of food and civil supplies in the Punjab government, is currently a working president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee.