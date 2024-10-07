ED raids AAP MP Sanjeev Arora's house in money laundering case

<p>Jalandhar: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday searched multiple locations in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Gurugram and Delhi in connection with a land "fraud" case against AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora and others, official sources said.</p><p>About 16-17 locations, including the house of the 61-year-old MP at Ludhiana (Punjab) and Gurugram (Haryana), are being searched, they said.</p><p>Premises linked to real estate businessman Hemant Sood and another person, Chandra Shekhar Agrawal, in Jalandhar are also among the locations being searched.</p>.Siddaramaiah will resign as Karnataka CM after Dasara, claims state BJP president Vijayendra . <p>Arora said he doesn't exactly know the reason that warranted the searches.</p><p>"I am a law abiding citizen, am not sure about the reason for search operation, will cooperate fully with agencies and make sure all their queries are answered," he <a href="https://twitter.com/MP_SanjeevArora">posted</a> on X.</p><p>Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia posted on X that the raids against their MP, also a businessman, is an attempt to break their party.</p><p>But AAP members will not stop, get sold or get scared, Sisodia posted.</p><p>Officials said the searches are being carried out under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and are linked to a land "fraud" case.</p><p>It is alleged, according to the sources, that Arora transferred an industrial plot in the name of his company in an "illegal" manner.</p>