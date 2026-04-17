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ED raids against Punjab minister: Mann slams Centre, says democracy being 'murdered'

Mann also said that the raids show that the BJP has begun its "preparations" for the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsPunjabEDPunjab NewsIndia PoliticsBhagwant Mann

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