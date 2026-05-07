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ED raids 'aide' of Punjab CM's OSD, others in land 'fraud' case

Officials claimed Gohal, an IT professional, was linked to Rajbir Ghuman, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:58 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsEDPMLA

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