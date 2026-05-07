Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

ED raids 'aide' of Punjab CM's OSD, others in land 'fraud' case; Bhagwant Mann denies involvement

Officials said the search parties recovered the scattered cash, which was in the denomination of Rs 500.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 May 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsEDPMLA

Follow us on :

Follow Us