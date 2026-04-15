<p>Jalandhar/New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday conducted raids at business entities linked to AAP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab as part of a FEMA probe, offiicials said.</p>.<p>Mittal, a 61-year-old businessman and educationist who heads the Lovely Group including an university by this name, was recently made the deputy leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a>, replacing Raghav Chadha.</p>.Delhi court sends I-PAC director Vinesh Chandel to 10-day ED custody.<p>Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations.</p>.<p>The action is being undertaken under the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fema">Foreign Exchange Management Act</a> (FEMA), they said. </p>