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ED raids at business entities linked to AAP MP Ashok Mittal in Punjab

Officials said the searches are being conducted at multiple business entities linked to Mittal in Jalandhar and Phagwara apart from some other locations.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 05:42 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 05:42 IST
India NewsAAPPunjabEDraid

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