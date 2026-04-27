<p>Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday conducted searches at multiple locations in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab </a>as part of a money laundering probe against former state police DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar and entities linked to him, officials said.</p><p>They said about 11 premises in Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Patiala, Nabha and Jalandhar linked to the accused, his associates and suspected benamidars (the owner in whose name a benami property is held) are being covered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).</p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/enforcement-directorate">Enforcement Directorate</a> (ED) probe stems from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case registered against Bhullar on allegations that he sought illegal gratification through a middleman for settlement of a criminal case, along with detection of assets disproportionate to known sources of income.</p>.ED raids residences of senior cop, businessman in Kolkata over 'money laundering'.<p>The searches aim to trace further proceeds of the alleged crime, identify benami assets and gather evidence related to money laundering, ED officials said.</p><p>Bhullar, who was serving as the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police (Ropar Range), was arrested by the CBI in October 2025 after a scrap dealer alleged that bribe was demanded from him through an intermediary to settle a case.</p>