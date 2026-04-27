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ED raids in case against former Punjab Police DIG Bhullar, linked entities

The searches aim to trace further proceeds of the alleged crime, identify benami assets and gather evidence related to money laundering, ED officials said.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 05:10 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 05:10 IST
India NewsPunjabEnforcement DirectorateED

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