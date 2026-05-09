<p>New Delhi/Chandigarh: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday conducted fresh searches against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab">Punjab </a>industries minister Sanjeev Arora and some others allegedly linked to him as part of a money laundering investigation, officials said.</p>.<p>Arora's official residence in Chandigarh and a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/real-estate">real estate</a> company in Gurugram (Haryana) were among the five premises that were raided, they said.</p>.<p>The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.</p>.ED raids in case against former Punjab Police DIG Bhullar, linked entities.<p>In April, the ED had raided Arora and entities linked to him under the civil provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).</p>.<p>Arora had then said that he would fully cooperate with the probe agencies and that he was confident that the truth will prevail.</p>.<p>The MLA from Ludhiana West was raided by the ED in 2024 too in a money laundering case linked to alleged misuse of industrial land for residential projects. Arora was then a Rajya Sabha MP.</p>.<p>Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann slammed the Centre after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted fresh searches against Punjab Industries Minister Sanjeev Arora.</p> <p>"Today, once again, the BJP's ED has come to Sanjeev Arora's house. In one year, this is the third time the BJP's ED has come to his house. And in the last one month, the second time. Yet, they haven't found anything," Mann said in a post on X in Hindi and Punjabi.</p> <p>"I want to tell Modi ji that Punjab is the land of the Gurus, which even Aurangzeb could not subdue," said Mann.</p> <p>Mann further said, "This is the land of Bhagat Singh, who never bowed before the British, so Punjab will never bow before Modi's tactics. The end of this unethical alliance of ED-BJP will begin from Punjab itself."</p>