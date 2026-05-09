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ED raids Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora, linked persons again; CM Mann slams Centre

The action was taken under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 05:13 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 05:13 IST
India NewsPunjab

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