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ED summons PSPCL CMD, director, others in case against Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora

The summonses have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 16:17 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 16:17 IST
India NewsPunjabED

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