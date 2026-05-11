<p>Ludhiana: A 66-year-old retired Army Havildar allegedly shot dead his son following a heated argument over his relationship with a woman and then died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a> in the New Agar Nagar area here, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>Surinder Singh was in a relationship with a woman following his wife's death and wanted to marry her. However, Singh's son Gursharan Singh (38) strongly opposed the move.</p>.<p>Both used to quarrel frequently, as Gursharan had been objecting to his father's affair with the woman, according to neighbours.</p>.Who was Chandranath Rath, Suvendu Adhikari's PA shot dead by unknown gunmen?.<p>On Sunday night, the father and the son again argued over the same issue, which later escalated, said police.</p>.<p>Surinder Singh took out his licensed 12-bore double-barrel gun, prompting his son Gursharan to run outside the home to save his life. Surinder then chased him down the street and opened fire at him, leaving Gursharan dead on the spot.</p>.<p>Surinder then returned home and consumed some poisonous substance. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital but died during treatment, police said.</p>.<p>Police said the bodies of the father and son have been sent for post-mortem examination, and added that they have seized the weapon used in the crime. They said that further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>Gursharan was unmarried. Police said Gursharan's two sisters, who live in England and Canada, have been informed about the incident.</p>.<p>Surinder had been serving as a security guard in a bank here. </p>