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Ex-Army man shoots dead his son for opposing his second marriage in Punjab; later dies by suicide

Both used to quarrel frequently, as Gursharan had been objecting to his father's affair with the woman, according to neighbours.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 09:01 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 09:01 IST
India NewsCrimemurderSuicide

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