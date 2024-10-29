'Explosion' near fuel pump in Punjab's Mansa

<p>Chandigarh: An "explosion" occurred near a petrol pump in Punjab's Mansa district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The incident took place at the pump located near Mansa road on Sunday night, after which its owner received an extortion message on his phone demanding money, they said.</p>.MP cops probing social media handle for cryptic post on ordnance factory blast.<p>The entire incident of "explosion" was captured on a CCTV camera, they added.</p>.<p>The police said it is yet to be ascertained how this explosion took place and a case has been registered in the matter.</p>.<p>A team of police on Monday inspected the spot. </p>