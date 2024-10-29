Home
'Explosion' near fuel pump in Punjab's Mansa

The incident took place at the pump located near Mansa road on Sunday night, after which its owner received an extortion message on his phone demanding money, police said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 18:55 IST

Published 28 October 2024, 18:55 IST
