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False propaganda, person in video not me: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Akal Takht edict against him

In a video message, the chief minister expressed surprise over the top brass of religious bodies "indulging in false propaganda at the behest of their political bosses" to defame him.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:54 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:54 IST
India NewsPunjabBhagwant MannAkal Takht Sahib

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