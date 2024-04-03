Faridkot to witness political battle between Sufi singer & Punjabi actor

Chandigarh: The Faridkot Lok Sabha constituency in Punjab is set to see an interesting contest with the BJP fielding a prominent Sufi singer and AAP naming a well-known Punjabi actor and singer for the upcoming electoral fray.

Polling for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1.

The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Karamjit Anmol, while the BJP has named North West Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans from Faridkot, a reserved parliamentary constituency.