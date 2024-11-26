Home
Farmer leader Dallewal taken away by police ahead of fast unto death: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's Pandher

Claiming that the police forcibly removed Dallewal from the spot early on Tuesday before he could begin his hunger strike, Pandher said he strongly condemned the act and demanded his immediate release.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 November 2024, 03:44 IST

Published 26 November 2024, 03:44 IST
India NewsPunjabFarmers Protest

