Farmer leader Dallewal taken away by police ahead of fast unto death: Kisan Mazdoor Morcha's Pandher
Claiming that the police forcibly removed Dallewal from the spot early on Tuesday before he could begin his hunger strike, Pandher said he strongly condemned the act and demanded his immediate release.
VIDEO | "This is the place from where Jagjit Singh Dallewal was arrested around 2.45 am by the police when he was taking rest. The governments always have problem with farmers protesting on tractors, but there was no plans as such as of now. Presently, a peaceful protest was… pic.twitter.com/BEGMBhq3gq