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'First PM Modi should stop his foreign visits': Punjab CM Mann's jibe at PM over austerity appeal

The Punjab chief minister also took on the BJP-led Centre for increasing prices of petrol and diesel.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 09:39 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 09:39 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiPunjabBhagwant Mannausterity

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