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Homeindiapunjab

Forensic reports show person in 'sacrilege' video not CM Bhagwant Mann: AAP

Addressing the media here, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of trying to defame Mann since talks were initiated to enact the anti-sacrilege law.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:18 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:18 IST
India NewsAAPPunjabBhagwant Mann

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