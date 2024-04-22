Former Punjab Congress chief Mohinder Singh Kaypee joins SAD, fielded from Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat

"I extend a heartfelt welcome to former Punjab Pradesh Congress president and former Member of Parliament Mohinder Singh Kaypee into the Shiromani Akali Dal. Kaypeeji, who is also a three-time MLA, is known as an upright man who has made an immense contribution to civil society as well as the Dalit samaj," Badal said.

The SAD chief said the party will be further strengthened in the Doaba region because of Kaypee.

Kaypee said the SAD was a party of Punjab and has always fought to resolve issues pertaining to the state.

He said he quit the Congress over "differences" with the party.

A prominent Dalit leader in the Doaba region, Kaypee was a minister in the 1992 and 1995 Congress governments.

He became an MP from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha seat in 2009 and unsuccessfully fought from the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha constituency in 2014.