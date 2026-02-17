Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Fortis Hospital, where Bhagwant Mann is hospitalised, receives bomb threat; Mohali schools also mentioned

After detailed inspection, police found no suspicious or explosive material at any of the locations
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 05:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 05:45 IST
India NewsPunjabBhagwant MannHospitalschoolBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us