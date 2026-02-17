<p>Chandigarh: Some schools in<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab"> Punjab's</a> Mohali received bomb threat emails on Tuesday, which also mentioned Fortis Hospital, prompting police to launch search operation, officials said.</p><p>"The bomb threat to schools also mentioned the Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where we conducted anti-sabotage checks. Non-essential services were kept on hold while essential services continued," a senior police official said in Mohali.</p>.Bomb threat to nine district courts, Karnataka HC's Dharwad Bench declared a hoax.<p>He said the police were conducting checks in the schools.</p><p>Security had already been strengthened in and around Fortis hospital in Mohali after Chief Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bhagwant-mann"> Bhagwant Mann </a>was admitted there. Chief Minister Mann was re-admitted in the hospital on Monday evening, hours after he was discharged from the health facility. Mann was admitted again after he experienced exhaustion, said sources.</p><p>On Wednesday, sixteen private schools in Mohali had received bomb threat emails, triggering evacuation and prompting detailed anti-sabotage checks by police.</p><p>However, after detailed inspection, no suspicious or explosive material was found at any of the locations.</p><p>The latest scare comes close on the heels of similar threats in Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Haryana schools. All threats turned out to be hoaxes. </p>