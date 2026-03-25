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Fugitive Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra arrested from Gwalior

Pathanmajra was wanted in the rape case which was registered in September last year.
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 05:05 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 05:05 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabCrimeGwalior

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