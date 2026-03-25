<p>Patiala: <a href="https://www.myneta.info/punjab2022/candidate.php?candidate_id=1213">AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra</a>, who had been on the run in a rape case since last September, was arrested by the Punjab Police from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, officials said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>Pathanmajra, the first-time MLA from Sanour, was nabbed from Gwalior and being brought back to Patiala, Senior Superintendent of Police (Patiala) Varun Sharma said.</p>.<p>Subsequently, the MLA will be presented before a court here, police said.</p>.<p>Pathanmajra was wanted in the rape case which was registered in September last year.</p>.Rape accused, Punjab AAP MLA Pathanmajra flees to Australia.<p>On September 1, 2025, police had registered a case against Pathanmajra at the Civil Lines police station here on the charges of rape, cheating and criminal intimidation.</p>.<p>The case was registered based on a complaint by a Zirakpur-based woman, who alleged that the MLA misrepresented himself as a divorcee, entered into a relationship with her and later married in 2021 while already being married.</p>.<p>She accused him of continued sexual exploitation, threats and sending "obscene" material to her.</p>.<p>The AAP MLA had been declared a proclaimed offender after he failed to appear in this case. Patiala police had even issued a look-out notice against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA.</p>.<p>Pathanmajra had been on the run since September 2 in the rape case. He had escaped police custody when the Punjab police went to Haryana's Karnal to arrest him.</p>.<p>Police had then claimed that gunshots were fired and stones were pelted by the legislator's supporters after a police team went to arrest him in Dabri village in Karnal district, where he was at the residence of one of his relatives.</p>.<p>However, Pathanmajra had denied police claims of being involved in firing at cops and said he fled after learning that he would be killed in a "fake encounter"</p>