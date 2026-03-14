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Give BJP a chance to make Punjab drug-free: Amit Shah

Shah said the Bhagwant Mann government is steeped in corruption and has become an "ATM" for party chief Arvind Kejriwal.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 09:32 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 09:32 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahIndian PoliticsPunjab

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