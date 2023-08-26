Governor in Punjab threatening to impose President's rule, while his counterparts in BJP-ruled states stay mute: Bhagwant Mann

He said the Punjab governor was concerned about law and order in Punjab, but never gave a statement on Manipur which is racked with ethnic violence. 'Is the Constitution not applicable in Manipur?' In Uttar Pradesh, a murder takes place in front of journalists, 'but will the UP Governor dare issue any letter to Yogi Adityanath questioning law and order' asked the CM, apparently referring to the brazen gunning down of Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed in April this year.