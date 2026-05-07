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'I did what my heart said': 11-year-old Punjab boy who served troops at border village during Op Sindoor

Carrying water, tea, and buttermilk, and an endearing smile during Operation Sindoor, the young boy soon became a familiar face among the troops stationed in the village.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 09:09 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsPunjabTroopsOperation Sindoor

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