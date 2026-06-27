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Homeindiapunjab

In a U-turn, Punjab govt notifies VB-G RAM G scheme

The opposition Congress slammed the AAP government, asking under what "deal and compromise" with the BJP, it implemented this scheme in Punjab.
Last Updated : 27 June 2026, 16:45 IST
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Published 27 June 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabBhagwant Mann

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