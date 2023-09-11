Khattar visits Radha Soami Satsang in Beas, meets sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday visited Radha Soami Satsang at Beas, nearly 45 km from here, and met the sect chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon at his residence, sources said. The two discussed various issues. The chief minister reached around 10 am and also had lunch with Dhillon before leaving, they said. Khattar also visited the 'langar' (community kitchen) and other important sites, including the library of the Radha Soami sect headquarters.