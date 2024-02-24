Landless labourers in Punjab launch 'Mazdoor Paidal Jodo Yatra' amidst farmers' protest: Report

While farmers from Punjab and Haryana continue to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march, landless labourers in Punjab have initiated a protest called the 'Mazdoor Paidal Jodo Yatra,' The Indian Express reported on Saturday. This demonstration entails travelling from village to village on foot or bicycles to rally support for their demands.

Primarily led by women, these landless farmers and daily-wage labourers, predominantly from the Dalit community, are advocating for land ownership rights, housing, debt forgiveness, fair wages, and an end to caste-based discrimination, the report noted. Various unions including the Pendu Mazdoor Union and Punjab Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee are participating in the effort.