Landless labourers in Punjab launch 'Mazdoor Paidal Jodo Yatra' amidst farmers' protest: Report

While farmers from Punjab and Haryana continue to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' march, landless labourers in Punjab have initiated a protest called the 'Mazdoor Paidal Jodo Yatra,' The Indian Express reported on Saturday. This demonstration entails travelling from village to village on foot or bicycles to rally support for their demands.
Primarily led by women, these landless farmers and daily-wage labourers, predominantly from the Dalit community, are advocating for land ownership rights, housing, debt forgiveness, fair wages, and an end to caste-based discrimination, the report noted. Various unions including the Pendu Mazdoor Union and Punjab Zameen Prapti Sangharsh Committee are participating in the effort.
The yatra is currently under way in Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, and Moga. Additionally, the unions have declared a statewide 'Rail Roko' protest on March 11.
Kashmir Singh Ghushore, the press secretary of Pendu Mazdoor Union, highlighted the grievances, stating, “Landless and Dalit labourers and other underprivileged sections are joining the protest either on foot or on their bicycles, raising their voice over several pending issues, which remained unaddressed by successive governments.”
“Among our major demands are land rights and house ownership. According to the Punjab Land Ceiling Act, a family cannot own more than 17.5 acres of agricultural land. Thus, people need to give the surplus land to the government for distribution among the landless. Under the ‘Mera Ghar, Mere Naam’ scheme of the Punjab government, it was promised that all SC families living in cluster settlements within ‘Laal Dora’ limits of villages would be given ownership of their houses, but registries had not been done to date. Not just the rich, but poor like us also have equal rights over land and home (sic),” Ghushore was quoted as saying by the publication.
(Published 24 February 2024, 10:33 IST)