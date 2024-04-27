Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Partap Singh Bajwa ridicules AAP for fielding 'borrowed' leaders in Punjab

Bajwa alleged in a statement, "It is as absurd as it sounds that AAP has been in active politics for the past more than 10 years. However, it could not develop its party cadre at the ground level. The sole reason why AAP could not develop the base is that the people of Punjab still do not trust the party."

The Congress leader said AAP has fielded three 'borrowed' candidates -- former Congress leaders Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Hoshiarpur and Gurpreet Singh GP from Fatehgarh Sahib, and Pawan Kumar Tinu, who was earlier with the Shiromani Akali Dal, from Jalandhar.