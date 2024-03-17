Lok Sabha polls: Punjab to vote in single phase on June 1

The Lok Sabha elections in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 1, 2024. Punjab has a total of 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

With 24,433 polling stations across the state, Punjab has around 2,12,71,246 eligible voters, including 1,11,92,959 male, 1,00,77,543 female and 744 transgender.

In 2019 elections, Indian National Congress led United Progressive Alliance won 8 out of 13 seats —Ludhiana, Anandpur Sahib, Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib and Jalandharand, and gained a massive 40.12 per cent vote share.