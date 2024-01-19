Lord Ram was born at his maternal grandfather's palace in Patiala's Gharram, believe villagers

In yet another incident of mythology crusading against history, a Punjab village named Gharram, located around 18 km from Patiala, that is immersed in preparations for the Ayodhya event on January 22 believes that Lord Ram was born there.

The residents of this small village have grown up hearing stories about their village's connection to Lord Rama, stories that blur the distinction between myth and historical facts.

According to the villagers, numerous books mention that Raja Dashrath's wedding procession passed through Gharram, where he married the Maharaja's daughter, Kaushalya, and Rama was born in his maternal grandfather's palace located in the village. Gharram still preserves some historical remnants and the villagers desire recognition for their village, which holds significant ties to ancient Hindu mythology, reported Tribune.

One such publication, titled Patiala and its Historical Surroundings, published by Punjabi University, Patiala in 1969, claims that "Patiala can lay some claim to Lord Rama."

Although they have not yet received an official invitation, they anticipate that the village will be recognised during the ceremonies in Ayodhya.