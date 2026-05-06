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'Low intensity' Amritsar blast part of Pakistan ISI's designs on Op Sindoor anniversary: Punjab DGP

The blast occurred on Tuesday night, and no injuries were reported, police said.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsPakistanPunjab

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