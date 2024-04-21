JOIN US
IPL
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Man sets pregnant wife on fire in Punjab's Amritsar

Police said that Sukhdev tied his wife Pinky, who was six months pregnant and was expecting twins, to a bed and set her on fire.
Last Updated 21 April 2024, 10:28 IST

Follow Us

Amritsar: A man allegedly tied his 23-year-old pregnant wife to bed and set her on fire in Bulley Nangal village of Baba Bakala area, police on Sunday said.

Sukhdev Singh burned his wife to death on Friday after a fight with her, they said.

Sukhdev tied his wife Pinky, who was six months pregnant and was expecting twins, to a bed and set her on fire, they said.

By the time police, which was informed by village Sarpanch about the incident, reached the house, the woman had died of burns.

Sukhdev, who had fled after the act, has been arrested and booked for murder, police said.

Sukhdev and Pinki had married around two and half years ago.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 21 April 2024, 10:28 IST)
India NewsPunjabCrimeAmritsar

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT