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Mann govt is Kejriwal's 'ATM': Shah alleges in Punjab; vows to end drug menace in 2 yrs if BJP wins in 2027

Sounding the poll bugle at a "badlav" (change) rally in Moga, the senior BJP leader told the people of the state that they have given many opportunities to Congress, Akalis and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 13:24 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 13:24 IST
India NewsBJPAmit ShahAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabArvind Kejriwal

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