Mann govt to move SC against Punjab Guv; Assembly session cut short

"I request you that we will not table any Bill till we ensure Punjabis that this session is legal, and the Governor will have to give all approvals (to Bills) and also sign them," the chief minister said and added that "we will knock the door of the Supreme Court in the coming days".

Following Mann's request, a resolution to adjourn the assembly sine die was moved, and then passed by the House.

In a fresh round of tussle between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Thursday wrote to the Chief Minister, withholding his approval for the three Bills.