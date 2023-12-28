Mann wanted tableau to display his, Kejriwal's photos: Punjab BJP chief

Chandigarh: The Punjab BJP on Thursday hit out at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accusing him of politicising the non-inclusion of state's tableau for the Republic Day parade and alleged that the AAP government insisted that the tableau carried his and Arvind Kejriwal's photos.

State BJP President Sunil Jakhar told reporters here that one of the reasons the tableau was not shortlisted was its 'crude' make.

"Second, the AAP government was adamant that Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann's photos should be on it, which is not allowed as per protocol. This was one of the reasons for the rejection of the Punjab tableau," Jakhar said.

Mann had on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre for not including the state's tableau in the Republic Day parade, calling it a step towards removing the word Punjab from the national anthem.

"If they have their way they will take out the word 'Punjab' from the national anthem Jana Gana Mana," Mann had told reporters here.