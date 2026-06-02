Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiapunjab

Marred with deminishing power, will Congress stay intact for Punjab & Himachal assembly polls?

Factional fights in Punjab Congress have intensified with leaders seeking a bigger stake have been at each other’s throat.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 June 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsCongressIndiaPunjabIndia PoliticsHimachal Pradesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us