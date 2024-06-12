Mental health institute in Chandigarh receives bomb threat over email

Chandigarh: A mental health institute here received a bomb threat over email on Wednesday, following which patients and employees were moved to safety and a search operation was initiated, police said.

An official of the institute claimed the same email has been sent to a number of hospitals in Delhi and south India.

A Chandigarh police official said they were searching the premises of the mental health institute but nothing has been found so far. Besides police personnel, bomb disposal squad and fire department officials have been deputed at the site.

Dr Aparajita, the deputy medical superintendent of the Mental Health Institute at Sector 32, Chandigarh, told reporters that the hospital received the bomb threat over email in the morning.