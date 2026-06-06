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Homeindiapunjab

Missing Aussie teacher murdered by brother over property in Punjab's Amritsar: Police

The revelation came days after Sunil's daughter Surbhi Sharma made an impassioned appeal to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for help in finding her father.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:31 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:31 IST
India NewsAustraliaPunjabCrimeAmritsarproperty disputeteacherKilled

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