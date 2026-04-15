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MP Raghav Chadha's Z-plus security cover withdrawn by Punjab govt

The cover was withdrawn a few days ago, sources said.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 14:21 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 14:21 IST
India NewsAAPIndian PoliticsPunjabRaghav ChadhaZ-plus security

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