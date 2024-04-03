Mundra port drug haul: SC transfers case from Punjab to Gujarat court

New Delhi: In a relief to the National Investigation Agency, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed its plea and ordered that a heroin smuggling case allegedly linked to the sensational Mundra port drug haul be transferred from a court in Punjab's Hoshiarpur to a special NIA court in Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has filed a case in Gujarat and the second case is pending before a special court in Saket here.

The third case is pending before the court of the additional sessions judge in Hoshiarpur.